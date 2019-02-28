Hira Mani expresses pride in Pak jawans

‘Aangan’ star Hira Mani celebrated her birthday amidst family on Wednesday. Hira Mani is well known for her memorable roles in various drama serials. We also remember her from her hosting and anchoring days to her stints in comedy serials. She is now emerging in through leading roles essayed in dramas such as ‘Dou Bol’ which will be airing from March 5 2019 and ‘Aangan’.

Hira has been applauded for her straightforwardness and honesty in many interviews, for instance, her much talked about interview to Samina Pirzada in which she stood tall and firm for making her life decisions. Recalling our numerous interactions with Hira, she has proved to be one of the most down-to-Earth and compassionate human beings.

Hira, while talking exclusively to Daily Times expressed about her top three wishes that she had for her birthday this year.

Hira talked about how precious emotions are in one’s life and how she prays and wishes to keep emotions alive and high in her own self. She said “emotions were very essential”. She also talked about how she herself was very fond of those people who don’t shy away from being expressive and are in touch with their feelings.

Her second wish was that she wanted to inculcate compassion and humanity in her sons Ibrahim and Muzammil over the course of time. Indeed, a mother couldn’t have asked for a more heart-warming wish for her children.

With the ongoing situation and tensions rising between Pakistan and India, Hira was all praise for the Pakistan Army jawans. “Sar fakhar se uncha kiya hai” (They have made us beam with pride), Hira said.

She also added how Pakistan was not in favour of war. “Hum war nahi chahte. Hum ek ikhlaq pasand qaum hain” (We don’t want war. We are a peace-loving nation), she said. She mentioned how this was exactly envisioned by Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. She said that all her wishes and prayers were for Pakistan and the Pak Army.

Published in Daily Times, Mach 1st 2019.