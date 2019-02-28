French-Argentinean music maestro comes to Pakistan

The Argentine Embassy, in collaboration with Serena Hotel, brought together students from various social backgrounds to take part in a musical workshop conducted by the French-Argentine musician and teacher Magdalena Ivanissevich.

Students of the twin cities graced the event, including the Society for the Protection of the Rights of Children (SPARC), Master Ayub’s Park School, Islamabad Model School for Girls G-6 and G-9, National College of Arts Rawalpindi and Rung School of Music & Arts.

The show aimed at bringing together youngsters and teachers to learn about South American and Argentinean music, as well as basic musical practices.

The idea was to open new musical horizons for students who would otherwise not have an opportunity to have access to them.

The event was part of the series of concerts and workshops organised by the Argentinean Embassy involving Argentine-French duo of Magdalena Ivanissevich and Carlos Molinaro, who travelled from France to perform and deliver workshops on music from many South American countries.

Both artists have an extensive teaching experience in Paris and they have also performed in France and other European, Latin American and Asian countries in the past.

During the workshop at the embassy, Ivanissevich taught and engaged in musical games that involved percussion and singing.

