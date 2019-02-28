‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ is returning with the same cast

The original cast of ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ will reunite for a hyper-meta miniseries titled ‘90210’ that will centre around the actors trying to pull together a reboot of the original show. The six-episode series is set to air this summer on Fox. Jason Priestley, Tori Spelling, Jennie Garth, Ian Ziering, Gabrielle Carteris and Brian Austin Green will all play heightened versions of themselves in ‘90210’. Picking up 19 years after the original series ended, the story lines in the show will be inspired by the performers’ real lives and relationships as they try to plan the revival. Per a statement describing the show, “Getting the reboot going may make for an even more delicious soap than the reboot itself. What will happen when first loves, old romances, friends and frenemies come back together, as this iconic cast – whom the whole world watched grow up together – attempts to continue from where they left off?”

Published in Daily Times, Mach 1st 2019.