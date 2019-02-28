Meeting Maduro — Inside a US businessman’s oil deal with Venezuela

In November 2017, Harry Sargeant III, a wealthy American businessman, flew to Venezuela to see about buying some oil.

Sargeant, the former finance chairman of the Florida Republican Party, was looking to purchase a New Jersey asphalt plant that needed a steady supply of the heavy crude that Venezuela has in abundance.

Never mind that the South American country was in the cross-hairs of the Trump administration.

The trip got off to a worrying start when Sargeant’s plane was directed to a special hangar in Caracas and surrounded by soldiers. But what followed, he says, was privileged treatment, including an unexpected meeting the next day with Nicolas Maduro, Venezuela’s socialist president.

Within a year, Sargeant had inked an attractive oilfield agreement to help raise plummeting crude production in Venezuela, whose economy is in a free fall. A new Delaware company called Erepla Services LLC, of which Sargeant is a shareholder, would rehabilitate three troubled oilfields in exchange for almost half the revenue.

“We like high-risk places,” said Sargeant, whose dealmaking has taken him to hot spots such as Iraq. The 61-year-old former Marine Corp pilot discussed the Venezuela deal with Reuters in an exclusive interview in the wood-paneled cigar room of his mansion in Gulf Stream, an affluent community on Florida’s east coast.

Sargeant’s timing for the venture turned out to be lousy: On January 28, just weeks after news broke of Sargeant’s partnership with Petroleos de Venezuela SA (PDVSA), the US government unleashed tough new sanctions banning Americans from working with Venezuela’s state-run oil firm. It was part of a wider US pressure campaign to topple Maduro’s government.

Sargeant acknowledges sanctions have derailed his deal.

Still his willingness to do business with a ruler the Trump administration seeks to undermine reflects a long tradition of oil companies making deals with disfavored governments around the world. Prior to the January sanctions, the United States had been the biggest cash-paying customer for Venezuela’s oil, importing more than 500,000 barrels daily.

The intended partnership also highlights Venezuela’s desperation. With Western oil majors steering clear of new investment there, the country has turned to China and Russia as well as upstart firms like Erepla. Maduro has long sought an end to what he calls an economic war being waged against his government by the United States. His embrace of an American company belies his public denunciations of Trump.

“There is no doubt they wanted to send a message that Venezuela was open to American business,” Sargeant said.