Pakistan receives Indian dossier on Pulwama incident

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr Faisal Thursday confirmed that a dossier regarding Pulwama incident has been received from India.

Talking to reporters in Islamabad, the spokesman said any legal evidence present in the documents will be reviewed for further action. Pakistan is ready for dialogue with India on all issues including terrorism, he reiterated.

About the escalation of tensions between India and Pakistan, he said, “We have activated the United Nations Military Observer Group for India and Pakistan, which will be taken for a visit to the site where the Indian Air Force jets were shot down.”

On Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman’s condition, the FO said the Indian Air Force pilot is safe and sound. “The armed forces rescued him from the mob that went after him after his plane crashed in Kashmir.”

On the upcoming sessions of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation where India has been invited as ‘guest of honour’, the Foreign Office asserted that Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi will boycott the conference if Indian Minister for External Affairs Sushma Swaraj is not disinvited.

He maintained that both Pakistan and India are in contact with the international community regarding the escalating situation between the nuclear-armed neighbours. He said at the moment it is unclear which country could play what role to normalize the situation. “India should not have violated Pakistani airspace even if they had credible evidence. If their airstrike is considered legal, then Pakistan has the right to attack any country as well,” he said.