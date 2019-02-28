US mediating between Pakistan, India to end tensions: Trump

US President Donald Trump on Thursday hoped that Pakistan and India will de-escalate the tension soon.

While speaking at a press conference in Hanoi after a meeting with Supreme Leader of North Koera, Trump United States has been mediating between the two sides and trying to have them stop.

“There would be some ‘reasonably decent news’ about ending the ongoing conflict between the two countries,” he added.

“They have been going at it and we have been involved in trying to have them stop,” Trump said. “We have been in the middle trying to help them both out.”

World powers have urged India and Pakistan to restrain as tension escalated between the two countries after a suicide bomber killed 42 Indian paramilitary personals in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IoK) on February 14.