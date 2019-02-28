OIC is not a Forum for talks with Swaraj: SM Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Thursday stated that Pakistan has doubts over Indian Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj being present at Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) meeting scheduled next month.

Qureshi showed his concern by saying “India is neither a member of OIC nor an observer”. Qureshi further clarified that he has no issues in meeting the India foreign minister but OIC is not a medium where we can have peace talks.

He stated “The host country had invited the Indian foreign minister as a guest speaker for one inaugural session. I have spoken to the UAE minister and apprised him of Pakistan’s reservations and told him that he should have spoken to us before inviting Swaraj”.

While talking to the journalists, the Foreign Minister said that the airspace of Pakistan was closed down for the security of the passengers and we want it to open as soon as possible.

He also said that de-escalation is expected with the return of the Indian pilot and if that happens than Pakistan is ready to engage in dialogue. “Our wish is peace and stability is our top priority,” he stated.