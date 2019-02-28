Releasing captured Indian pilot as peace gesture: PM Imran Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan while addressing a joint session of the parliament said on Thurday that Pakistan will release captured Indian pilot tomorrow as a peace gesture.

Pakistan’s desire for de-escalation should not be confused as weakeness, he said as he thanked the parliamentary opposition for the continued support amid rising tensions with India.

“I reached out to New Delhi after assuming charge as prime minister. I wrote to Narendra Modi and suggested a meeting between the foreign ministers on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly. But we did not get a positive response.”

“Then the Pulwama attack happened. Within half an hour, India blamed Pakistan for the attack. We had Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman visiting Islamabad. Why would we disrupt an important meeting?