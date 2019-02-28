Pakistan Blind Cricket Team beat Sri Lanka in 1st T20

Colombo: After winning the one day international’s, Pakistan blind cricket team won the 1st T20 against Sri Lanka by 48 runs at Bloomfield Cricket Ground Colombo on Tuesday.

Pakistan lead the 3 match’s series by 1-0, after white wash in ODI’s against Sri Lanka. Lanka won the toss and chose to field first. The Pakistani openers Muhammad Rashid and Nisar put an opening partnership of 197 runs. Nisar scored un beaten 140 runs, while Rashid made a promising 92 runs. Pakistan posted 261 runs for the loss of one wicket on the board.

Sri Lanka started their innings positively, but Pakistani bowlers bowled well and restricted Sri Lanka to 213 runs all out.