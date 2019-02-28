Remembering Abdul Sattar Edhi on his 91st Birthday

Abdul Sattar Edhi was born on February 28, 1928, in Gujarat, India but then migrated to Karachi after partition.

He started begging to help people and give them shelter. The world largest ambulance network known as Edhi Foundation is owned by Abdul Sattar Edhi.

Edhi has several national and international awards in recognition of his welfare work. He received Lenin Peace Prize, Nishan-e-Imtiaz and Wolf of Bhogio Peace Award, Italy for his voluniteerly services.

He died on 08 July, 2016 in Karachi of renal failure. He was offered treatment abroad but insisted on being treated in a government hospital at home. He became the third Pakistani to receive a historical state gun carriage funeral