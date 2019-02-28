119th Annual Sports of Govt College University begin

The three-day 119th Annual Sports of the Government College University Lahore began with a grand inaugural ceremony at Punjab Stadium here on Wednesday. About 6,000 students from 30 departments of the University are participating in the annual sports. The GCU athletes, led by Haris Qasim, took oath that they would take part in annual games abiding by the rules and in the true spirit of sportsmanship for the glory of sports and the honour of their teams. A good number of foreign students and faculty members also participated in the grand past at the Punjab Stadium. About 34 contingents including of the university’s hostels participated in the grand march past, while the musicians hailing from GCU Nazir Ahmed Music Society (NAMS) presented a special anthem for 119th athletics meet.

Talking to media, Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Hassan Amir Shah said sports and co-curricular were as important as academics for the overall grooming and personality development of students, so they should be widely promoted in educational institutions right from the schools to curb the inclination of youth towards negative and unhealthy activities. The VC also appreciated the participation of physically-challenged students in the annual sports.

GCU Director Sports Mr Khadim Ali Khan said that their sportsmen remained busy in camps throughout the year, but the basic objective of these annual sports was to involve those students, who were not sportsmen, in healthy sports activities. He requested that it must be declared mandatory for schools, colleges and universities to have ample sports facilities especially grounds for their students.

Later, the first day of the annual sports event was marked by 1000-metre race which was won by Ali Raza from Physical Education Department. In 3,000-metre race, Physical Education student Ali Haider clinched the first position, while Ali Sukhera of Economics crossed the finish line first in men’s 100m race and broke thirteen years old University record. And in 400-metre race Waqar Younas broke the 32 years old university record. Qasar Abbas from Physical Education Department clinched first position in men’s shot put. The most enthralling contest of 4×100 meters relay among boy was won by team of Physical Education Department.