Public standing behind PAF jawans

Public has unanimously stepped in the open to express solidarity with the armed forces of Pakistan. A similar rally was demonstrated, on Wednesday, at Bacha Khan Chowk, Landi Kotal bazaar, by local traders and Afghan refugees. The protesters held placards inscribed with slogans to pledge support for armed forces and chanted slogans, marching towards the local press club. Local leader, Arif Khan, said that Pakistan Air Force had crushed its Indian counterpart by striking down two aeroplanes of India on Wednesday. Any future attempt to violate Pakistan territory would meet with the same fate, he added. The Afghan refugees also vowed to stand behind the Pakistani forces in competing against the Indian aggression, and would never let the Indian army to cross an inch into Pak territory. Meanwhile, residents of Khyber district also expressed great joy over their PAF jawans taking down two Indian aeroplanes and distributed sweets.

Published in Daily Times, February 28th 2019.