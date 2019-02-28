Jail best place for hoarders: Punjab CM

Punjab Chief Minister, Sardar Usman Buzdar, on Wednesday, directed the authorities to take strict action against those accused of hiking prices vegetables, fruit pulses and other essential items in a high-level meeting held to review price control mechanism in the province.

While deciding on new standard operating procedures (SOPs) for controlling prices, the chief minister also ordered that there should be an indiscriminate action against hoarders and profiteers. He said that public interest was supreme, further adding that jail was the best place for such hoarders

The authorities were asked to register cases against illegal profiteers and increase the number of price control magistrates, as needed. CM Buzdar was not happy over non-action against illegal profiteers in some districts and announced that Deputy Commissioners (DCs) serving in these districts would be soon asked to explain their performance.

The price control committees constituted at the district level, should actively perform their duties, he maintained.

Published in Daily Times, February 28th 2019.