PAF put an end to Indian aggression: NA panel

Unanimous in its appreciation of a timely and effective response to Indian aggression, the National Assembly Standing Committee on Railways paid rich tributes to Pakistan Armed Forces for knocking down two Indian MG-21 aircrafts on Wednesday.

The committee meeting was held in the Committee Room of Pakistan Institute of Parliamentary Services, Parliament Lodges, with Member of the National Assembly (MNA) Muhammad Mueen Wattoo, in the chair. The committee members deemed that this successful retaliation would be indispensable in stopping India from such aggression in future.

Further, the Committee discussed all the budgetary proposals of the Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) of the ministry of railways for the financial year 2019-20 and endorsed them accordingly. The Railways ministry was, however, directed to ensure the timely completion of projects since it had been observed that unnecessary delays escalated projects’ costs, causing huge losses to the exchequer.

The present management of Pakistan Railways was appreciated for initiating remedial measures to revive the institution and turn it into a profitable entity, while the NA body assured its absolute support to the ministry to resolve its issues.

Railways Ministry was also directed to come up with proposals that can be taken at an appropriate forum for amicable solutions.

Earlier, Federal Minister for Railways, Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed, talked about the initiative taken by the present management to bring Railways back on track and the problems being faced in this regard.

The meeting was attended by MNA Muhammad Bashir Khan, MNA Arbab Amir Ayub, MNA Amjid Ali Khan, MNA Tahir Iqbal, MNA Aftab Jahangir, MNA Ch. Muhammad Hamid Hameed, MNA Ali Pervaiz, MNA Pir Syed Fazal Ali Shah Jilani, MNA Ramish Lal, MNA Abdul Wasay, MNA Ms. Nusrat Wahid,along with secretaries of M/o Railways and other concerned senior officers.

Published in Daily Times, February 28th 2019.