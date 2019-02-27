World urges Pakistan, India to de-escalate tension, hold talks

Hours after Pakistan shot down two Indian jets that violated its airspace, the international community on Wednesday urged Pakistan and India to exercise restraint and hold talks to resolve issues.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo urged Pakistan and India to exercise restraint and avoid escalation at any cost. Pompeo said in a statement he had spoken to foreign ministers from Indian and Pakistan and ‘encouraged both ministers to prioritize direct communication and avoid further military activity’.

China hoped that both India and Pakistan can exercise restraint and maintain good neighbourly and friendly relations.

Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Lu Kang said at a regular press briefing that Pakistan and India need to ‘exercise restraint’ and seek dialogue. “What we are concerned about is that India and Pakistan, as important countries of the South Asian subcontinent, can maintain good neighbourly and friendly relations,” Lu said. “We hope that both countries can exercise restraint, take initiatives that are conducive to promoting dialogue, meet halfway and make active efforts for lasting peace and stability in South Asia,” Lu added. Urging restraint on both sides, British Prime Minister Theresa May said the United Kingdom was deeply concerned about rising tensions between India and Pakistan. “The UK is deeply concerned about rising tensions between India and Pakistan and urgently calls for restraint on both sides to avoid further escalation,” she said, adding that UK is in contact with both countries and urging dialogue and diplomatic solutions to ensure regional stability. “We are working closely with international partners including through the UN Security Council to de-escalate tensions.” European Union’s diplomatic chief Federica Mogherini called on India and Pakistan to show the ‘utmost restraint’ in their worsening confrontation as fears grow of all-out conflict between the nuclear-armed rivals. “This has the potential to lead to serious and dangerous consequences for the two countries and the wider region. We expect both countries to now exercise utmost restraint and avoid any further escalation of the situation,” Mogherini said.

United Nations (UN) Secretary General Antonio Guterres appealed to India and Pakistan to exercise maximum restraint.

Briefing reporters at UN Headquarters in New York, the UN Secretary General’s Spokesman, Stephane Dujarric, said that Guterres is closely following the situation. He said the world body chief has reiterated his urgent appeal to both the governments to exercise maximum restraint to ensure that the situation does not further deteriorate.

Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif Wednesday spoke on phone with Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, and offered mediation between India and Pakistan. Zarif urged both countries to practice restraint, the semi-official news agency ISNA reported, adding that Zarif is going to speak to his Indian counterpart as well, but did not specify any date.

Turkey also offered mediation to ease the tensions between Islamabad and New Delhi. Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said that he has told Pakistan that “Turkey is willing to mediate between India and Pakistan”, TRT reported.

According to Turkish media, the minister said that he had a phone contact with his Pakistani counterpart Shah Mehmood Qureshi, but not with any Indian official yet.

Expressing concerns over the prevailing tensions, Mavlut said, “We are concerned over this tension. We want to call for common sense and calm between the parties. Steps that will escalate the tension should be avoided.”

Meanwhile, a US White House National Security Council official said the risks of further military action by India and Pakistan are unacceptably high.

“The potential risks associated with further military action by either side are unacceptably high for both countries, there neighbours, and the international community,” the official said on condition of anonymity. “The United States is deeply concerned about rising tensions between India and Pakistan and calls on both sides to take immediate steps to de-escalate the situation.”

