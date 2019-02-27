India calls for ‘safe return’ of captured pilot

Leaders cutting across party lines on Wednesday hoped for early and safe return of IAF Wing Commander Abhinandan, who has been detained by Pakistan following an aerial engagement by air forces of the two countries.

India summoned the deputy high commissioner of Pakistan and demanded immediate and safe return of the IAF pilot.

Taking to Twitter, leaders of various political parties said their thoughts are with the family and friends of the pilot and the whole country is standing with them. “I’m sorry to hear that one of our brave IAF pilots is missing. I hope he will return home soon, unharmed. We stand by our armed forces in these difficult times,” Congress President Rahul Gandhi said.

DMK leader MK Stalin urged the Centre ‘to do everything necessary to get him safely back home at the earliest’. National Conference leader Omar Abdullah said Pakistan should treat the pilot “as you would have us treat one of your men in uniform should he be unfortunate enough to be captured on this side of the border”, while AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi said Islamabad must respect its obligations under the Geneva Conventions and treat him humanely. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the whole country ‘is proud of this brave son and everyone is hoping for his safe return’. “We all stand united to keep our country safe and strong (sic),” the Aam Aadmi Party chief tweeted. Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav tweeted, “I am praying for the safe return of our brave pilot. May God protect you and give you courage and strength. The nation stands with you.”

Published in Daily Times, February 28th 2019.