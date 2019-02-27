Poland’s hockey team to visit Pakistan in April

Poland’s hockey team will tour Pakistan in April to play matches with the local development squads, a spokesman for the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) said Wednesday. Poland’s team will visit Pakistan on a one week tour during which they will play matches against national squads at different venues of the country. “Pakistan is a safe country for sports and international hockey is reviving in the country,” the spokesman added Meanwhile, a number of ex-Olympians under the leadership of Manzoor Junior have termed the PHF Congress illegal. They appealed to Prime Minister Imran Khan, the PHF patron, to intervene in the affairs of hockey, noting the performance of national team and the national federation during the last four years had remained pathetic. Manzoor Junior, Khawaja Junaid, Khalid Bashir, Rao Saleem Nazim, and Karachi-based Gulfaraz Khan, Syed Haider Hussain and others have made serious allegations against the PHF. They alleged the incumbent PHF regime, after the end of its tenure, illegally kept running the federation affairs for six months before getting re-elected unopposed last year on ‘the basis of bogus and fraud scrutiny of clubs’, as they sidelined those, whom they considered a threat.

Published in Daily Times, February 28th 2019.