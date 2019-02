Dear Mathira and Rose,

We have a family friend whom we see quiet often. His wife tries to be too close to my husband. A bit of detail, she doesn’t mind holding his hand. Every time she gets a chance she will touch him, serving water or tea her hand is on his, passing plates it’s the same, she literally put on something fancy for him. If I go all alone she doesn’t change or put makeup on. But when my husband is along she really puts effort in her appearance. Minding that she’s married and a mother of two kids as well! Plus many times in front of me, she asked my husband to take her to the market to buy something and tells me I can stay home, she’s fine going with him. Showing cleavage is also another thing! She notices his haircut to his shave to his shoes, basically everything and is not reluctant to tell him. What should I do? How can I stop this?

Hubby Lover

Rose’s advice:

OMG! This woman definitely is lusting after husband. The way she finds excuses for touching him, it’s not a simple crush but major hots. What you need to do is discuss this with her and also tell your husband to give her a shut up call. Why is he allowing this behaviour? By letting this slide he is giving her licence to continue behaving in this outrageous manner and he needs to put a stop to it, pure and simple. He should tell her that he is married and her behaviour is widely inappropriate and if he doesn’t; I hate to say this, but maybe he is also interested in her. As for you, talk to this woman’s husband and tell him to control his wife before its too late.

If you want sisterly advice on any Issue give me a shout @rosemohammed90

Mathira’s advice:

So your husband has an admirer who is a family friend. All I am going to say is that she sounds like she is a sexually frustrated and deeply unhappy person. Such women take pleasure in causing problems between couples who are happy. But the million dollar fact is that no outsider however persuasive can harm a relationship if the two people in it are sincere with each other. So at the end of the day, the person you need to talk to is not that woman but your husband. Tell him that this woman’s behaviour is making him upset and he should put an end to it!

If you want sisterly advice on any Issue give me a shout @IamMathira

Published in Daily Times, February 28th 2019.