JUI-F chief unflinchingly supports Pak army’s befitting response to India

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) President, Maulana Fazal-ur-Rahman, on Wednesday announced plans to observe Solidarity Day with Pakistan army on Friday in the light of Indian aerial attack across the Line of Control (LOC).

He said this during a press conference held at Larkana Press Club while giving further details about rallies, which would be demonstrated across the country. All political and religious leaders should attend these rallies, he added.

Maulana reiterated that the entire nation was standing behind the army and called on India for committing a crime by attacking Pakistan, urging the international community to take notice against this violation. He asked the UN to reprimand India for destroying regional peace since he believed that while the war was a highly emotional act, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his political designs could, nonetheless, not be ignored. He pointed towards the political and economic weaknesses of Pakistan whose foreign policy was not faring well as of now. Meanwhile, India had blared sirens of war by trespassing the LOC, he asserted, but the war was destined to bring destruction to the region. India should have provided either Pakistan or the international peacemaking bodies with evidence of its allegations regarding Pulwama before initiating violence, the chief added

War, not a garden to be showered, but a fire that turns all to ash: Maulana

Maulana believed that the fire of war was not a garden or flower but could turn everything to ash and so should not be showered. He then talked about how the occupied Kashmir was a disputed territory yet while Pakistan had accepted the UN mediation, India had still not agreed to it. He also criticised the Organization of Islamic Countries (OIC) for becoming a fruitless organization and that the presence of a non-Muslim country, India, in the body’s meeting raised several questions.

Maulana seemed quite happy that Pakistan had proved its defence capabilities after shooting down two Indian warplanes and giving a suitable response to Indian aggression.

He further said that their next million march would be held as planned where we his party would talk about solidarity with our institutions and deliberate on further million marches.

Larkana Press Club’s General Secretary, Munir Soomro, also offered traditional gifts of Sindhi Ajrak and Sindhi cap to the JUI-F Chief.

Published in Daily Times, February 28th 2019.