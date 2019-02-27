US consulate delegation visits Shah Abdul Latif University Khairpur

A delegate of US consulate Karachi visited Shah Abdul Latif University Khairpur on Wednesday. The delegation led by Political Unit Chief John Winstead and Economic Officer Jean Foster included Sanam Noor, Saleh Shah and other local staff members met with students and faculty at the Syndicate Hall of the University.

Pro-Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Yousuf Khushk welcomed the delegates at Shah Abdul Latif University Khairpur along with Dean of Social Sciences Prof. Dr Imdad Hussain Sahito and Director SAFE Sarfaraz Ali Korejo. The visitors interacted with the students and faculty members of Social Science faculty and exchanged ideas regarding promoting students to students and faculty to faculty cooperation between two countries.

The Pro-Vice Chancellor in his speech highlighted the impotence of education linkage programs. He requested the delegates to establish English Language Lab and GRE & TOEFL preparation centre at Shah Abdul Latif University Khairpur through USAID and USEF. Meanwhile it was agreed that this collaboration will be expedited in future and Shah Abdul Latif University students and faculty will volunteer in research and education projects.

Media Coordinator Ibrahim Khokhar, Chairperson Department of Sociology Prof. Agha Nadia, Incharge Department of Pakistan Studies Inayatullah Bhatti, Incharge Institute of Islamic Studies Zain-ul-Abdin Arijo, Prof. Muhammad Saleem Rahpoto from Economics Department and Incharge DIB Ali Gul Mallah were also present during the session.

Published in Daily Times, February 28th 2019.