Brazilian beach voted the best in the world

Baia do Sancho, on the isle of Fernando de Noronha, was named the best beach in the world by TripAdvisor in 2017 but it slipped to second place last year. Now it has regained its title and it came out on top of the Travellers’ Choice Beach awards 2019. The remote beach boasts crystal clear waters – ideal for diving – and panoramic cliff-tops offering views of dolphins splashing in the bay. It has a 91 percent ‘excellent’ rating on TripAdvisor and one traveller simply summed it up as being ‘paradise’, adding, “This was truly a view I will never forget in my life. Such a beautiful and extraordinary place. You cannot describe in words the beauty of it. Magical!”