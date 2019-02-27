Last refugee children leave Pacific camp: advocates

The last remaining refugee children held in an Australian-funded camp on the remote Pacific island of Nauru departed Wednesday on a flight bound for the United States, asylum-seeker advocates said. The Refugee Action Coalition (RAC) said 19 refugees, including four children, were aboard the flight.

They had been detained under a hard-line policy designed to deter would-be asylum-seekers from reaching Australia by boat.

The policy bans all boat arrivals from ever settling in Australia and sends them for processing to Pacific camps where hundreds have languished for years.

The children’s departure from Nauru came after Canberra was put under growing domestic and international pressure to resolve the issue as many refugees suffered physical and mental health problems waiting for their paperwork to go through.

“Despite claims by (Australian Prime Minister) Scott Morrison… that all refugee children were off Nauru, it is only after the flight to the US today that the claim can be truthfully made,” RAC spokesman Ian Rintoul said.

He said another flight of 22 refugees stranded on Papua New Guinea’s Manus Island left for the United States on Tuesday. The US agreed to take up to 1,250 refugees from Nauru and Manus Island under a deal reached between Canberra and then-president Barack Obama’s administration in early 2017.