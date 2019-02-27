Lahore Weather

Could this mean war?

Pakistan Air Force (PAF) shot down two Indian Air Force (IAF) jets on Wednesday as per media reports. Director General Inter-Services Public Relations Asif Ghafoor Twitter account confirmed PAF’s retaliation for IAF’s violation of Pakistan’s airspace on Tuesday.

Indian Plane Down

The tweet further stated that one aircraft fell in the area of Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK), while the other fell inside Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK).

DG ISPR further tweeted regarding an IAF pilot under Pakistan Army’s custody being treated as per norms of military ethics.

On the other hand, reports from across the border claimed that the fighter jet crashed because of a technical fault near (AJK) Budgam. The news confirmed that the pilot and co-pilot of the jet died on the spot.

Some even said it wasn’t a fighter pilot but instead “was IAFs Mi-17 transport chopper and not a fighter pilot”

India and Pakistan have been arch-nemesis for many decades, regardless of living in 2019 we’re still stuck in the past. Issues that can and should be resolved on table are being dealt with aggressiveness and hatred which is endangering our civilian’s security. Can a softer approach be taken, what do you think?

