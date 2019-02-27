Could this mean war?

Pakistan Air Force (PAF) shot down two Indian Air Force (IAF) jets on Wednesday as per media reports. Director General Inter-Services Public Relations Asif Ghafoor Twitter account confirmed PAF’s retaliation for IAF’s violation of Pakistan’s airspace on Tuesday.

The tweet further stated that one aircraft fell in the area of Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK), while the other fell inside Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK).

In response to PAF strikes this morning as released by MoFA, IAF crossed LOC. PAF shot down two Indian aircrafts inside Pakistani airspace. One of the aircraft fell inside AJ&K while other fell inside IOK. One Indian pilot arrested by troops on ground while two in the area. — Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor (@OfficialDGISPR) February 27, 2019

#Pakistanstrikesback #PAF undertook strikes across LoC from Pakistani airspace. Sole purpose of this action was to demonstrate our right, will and capability for self defence. We do not wish to escalate but are fully prepared if forced into that paradigm#PakistanZindabad — Dr Mohammad Faisal (@ForeignOfficePk) February 27, 2019

DG ISPR further tweeted regarding an IAF pilot under Pakistan Army’s custody being treated as per norms of military ethics.

#Pakistanstrikesback #PAF undertook strikes across LoC from Pakistani airspace. Sole purpose of this action was to demonstrate our right, will and capability for self defence. We do not wish to escalate but are fully prepared if forced into that paradigm#PakistanZindabad — Dr Mohammad Faisal (@ForeignOfficePk) February 27, 2019

On the other hand, reports from across the border claimed that the fighter jet crashed because of a technical fault near (AJK) Budgam. The news confirmed that the pilot and co-pilot of the jet died on the spot.

2 pilots were killed after a military aircraft crashed in Jammu and Kashmir’s Budgam district. The aircraft crashed due to technical reasons, the officials said. Read more: https://t.co/LyHb7Zuf0Y pic.twitter.com/nT9bLe3Jmx — Hindustan Times (@htTweets) February 27, 2019

Some even said it wasn’t a fighter pilot but instead “was IAFs Mi-17 transport chopper and not a fighter pilot”

India and Pakistan have been arch-nemesis for many decades, regardless of living in 2019 we’re still stuck in the past. Issues that can and should be resolved on table are being dealt with aggressiveness and hatred which is endangering our civilian’s security. Can a softer approach be taken, what do you think?