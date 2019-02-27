Britain urges Pakistan-India to de-escalate tension through dialogue

British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday that the United Kingdom is ‘deeply concerned’ over the rising tensions between India and Pakistan and urged the two countries to restrain and de-escalation.

The UK PM’s statements comes after the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) shot down two Indian aircraft inside its air space and captured one of the Indian Air Force (IAF) pilots.

Theresa May in her statement said “The UK is deeply concerned about rising tensions between India and Pakistan and urgently calls for restraint on both sides to avoid further escalation.”

In a question to a query May said that UK government has been closely monitoring the development between the two countries.

“We are in regular contact with both countries, urging dialogue and diplomatic solutions to ensure regional stability. We are working closely with international partners including through the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to de-escalate tensions,” May stated in her official statement.

Earlier today, Pakistan Air Force (PAF) shot down two Indian aircrafts inside Pakistani airspace.one of the aircraft fell inside the Azad Jammu & Kashmir while other fell in Indian Occupied Kashmir. One Indian pliot was arrested by the troops on the ground while other two in the area.

Prime Minister Imran Khan in his address to nation said “After Pulwama incident, we offered a hand to India for the investigation. It is not in the interest of Pakistan that its land is used. Moreover, there was no dispute we were ready to corporate with India but Pakistan was forced to respond. We had planned there was no collateral damage, we only wanted to give a message that we are capable of retaliating”.

”There has been a miscalculation in most of the wars, the war on terror has taken 17 years already”.