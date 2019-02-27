After PAF strike, Sushma Swaraj calls UN to end terror

WUZHEN: Indian External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj said India does not wish to see a further escalation of the situation and India will continue to act with responsibility and restraint.

Shushma Swaraj in her speech at foreign ministers meeting of RIC (Russia-India-China) in Wuzhen, China said that terrorism is threat to region.

China’s foreign minister, Wang Yi said that Beijing and Islamabad are close allies and call themselves “iron brothers”. He came out in support of Pakistan’s counter-terrorism efforts. He added that “It is a good sign that both Pakistan and India wants peace in the region”.