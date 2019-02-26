Punjab lawmakers to jointly strive for minority members in PCTB

Members of the Punjab Assembly, of both ruling and opposition parties, on Tuesday, resolved to jointly uphold the rights of minorities and support the inclusion of minority member, through Minorities’ Empowerment Package, 2018 in Punjab.

As a gesture of cooperation, the parliamentarians also held a press conference at the Lahore Press Club, which was organized by a youth development organization, Bargad.

The leaders asserted that the inclusion of minority members in the Punjab Curriculum and Textbook Board (PCTB) would be ensured by putting forward The PTCB Act (Amendment) Bill 2018. Those who were present in the press conference included MPA Sadia Sohail Rana, MPA Tariq Masih Gill, MPA Haroon Imran Gill, MPA Sameera Ahmad, MPA Shazia Abid, MPA Khalil Tahir Sindhu and MPA Syed Hassan Murtaza.

They announced to table and support an amendment in Section 8 of Act VI of 2015. – In the Punjab Curriculum and Textbook Board Act, 2015 (VI of 2015), in section 8, in clause (f) after the words “including at least one woman” the following words shall be inserted: “and shall be one expert as representative of minority communities.”

Pakistan Tehreen-e-Insaf (PTI) leader, Saadia Sohail Rana, deemed the support of the parliamentarians crucial for the successful implementation of the legislative amendment bill. The representation of a Minority member in the Punjab Curriculum and Textbook Board was said to be a significant indicator to promote inclusivity and equal citizenship in Punjab.

She added, “The minority package 2018 shows commitment of the government under leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan to uplift situation of minorities as equal citizens and the amendment for inclusion of minority members to the PCTB is only one initiative as part of the bigger package which will unfold greater opportunities for the minorities.

Another PTI parliamentarian, Haroon Imran Gill, said that Bargad had assisted members of the Punjab Assembly in thematic briefings, legislative drafting and parliamentary affairs related to social cohesion and peacebuilding in the province.

“As legislators, we would like to take this draft forward in the Assembly and request the opposition to support us in this endeavour,” he maintained.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) MPA, Tariq Masih Gill, believed that it was high time that parliamentarians supported efforts to root out the deeper issue of under-representation of minority populations and promote peaceful coexistence. Their legislative performance and oversight of the executive would bring positive results for especially for future generations of Pakistan, he added

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP)’s parliamentary leader, Syed Hassan Murtaza, encouraged the parliamentarians to raise questions on issues that go beyond their respective constituencies as well to jointly work for such issues across party lines.

PML(N) MPA Khalil Tahir Sindhu said that Pakistan was entering a prosperous and peaceful phase ahead. He believed that this needed to be facilitated with formulating and implementing appropriate laws to secure peaceful coexistence, to make this transition smoother.

Bargad Executive Director, Sabiha Shaheen, also shared her thoughts on the matter and thanked all of the parliamentarians for their resolve. She ensured the support of the civil society in the course of equal citizenship and peaceful coexistence.

Published in Daily Times, February 27th 2019.