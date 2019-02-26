ECC to grant Balochistan Rs 200 million

The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the federal cabinet, on Tuesday, accepted a grant of another Rs 46.4 million to the Petroleum Division to pay the families of its deceased employees

The committee also accepted the proposal by the finance division to place a summary for a supplementary grant to the provincial government of Baluchistan before the federal cabinet. This would be the federal government’s share in the “Pur-Aman Balochistan” programme.

Another supplementary grant of Rs 11.441 million was approved for the privatization ministry for expenses related to the relocation of its offices.

Published in Daily Times, February 27th 2019.