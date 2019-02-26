Maryam Nawaz tweets meeting imprisoned father, prays for Pakistan’s sovereignty

Former Prime Minister (PM) Nawaz Sharif on Tuesday prayed for Pakistan’s sovereignty. Maryam Nawaz took to Twitter to tell people how she met her imprisoned father former PM Nawaz Sharif in Kot Lakhpat Jail who strongly condemned Indian aircrafts intrusion across the Line of Control. “Just met MNS at Kotlakhpat jail. He was deeply concerned over & strongly condemned the Indian aircrafts intrusion across LOC. The former prime minister prayed for country’s sovereignty,” she posted.

“Pakistan is the biggest blessing we have. May Allah SWT bless and protect Pakistan, our beloved country, our Motherland, our Homeland. Pakistan Zindabad hamesha,” she posted further.

Published in Daily Times, February 27th 2019.