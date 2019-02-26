PM orders reimbursement of whopping gas bills to consumers

Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on Tuesday ordered the authorities concerned to reimburse the amount charged from gas consumers through inflated bills and act against those responsible. PM Imran Khan chaired a high level meeting to discuss the issue of inflated gas bills wherein he was presented a preliminary inquiry report.

The PM was told that as per initial inquiry, 30 percent of gas consumers were sent inflated gas bills. Besides ordering the reversal of additional amount charged from consumers, the PM directed to continue the investigation to dig out all the facts.

The public would be updated with the future developments in this regard, said a PM Office statement.

Imran Khan said that poverty alleviation and social welfare of the people was the top most priority of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf government. Chairing a meeting of Poverty Alleviation Coordination Council, the PM said, real success was possible only when majority of the people could be brought out of poverty line. He said no government in the past thought over poverty alleviation in the country.

The PM directed to set a time-frame for every target so that no scheme was delayed. He said after seeing results of the programe, the private sector would also put its share in it. He said all the ministries including Planning, Education, Health, Finance and Housing should make coordinated efforts to take forward this programme. Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) Chairperson Dr Sania Nishtar briefed the meeting about planning and policy for poverty alleviation. Financial, administrative and legal reforms for poverty alleviation were also discussed during the meeting. The meeting was attended by Finance Minister Asad Umar, Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood, Health Minister Aamir Mehmood Kiani, Planning Minister Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar, Religious Affairs Minister Noorul Haq Qadri, Advisers to the PM Abdur Razaq Dawood, Muhammad Shahzad Arbab, Dr Ishrat Hussain, special assistants Naeemul Haq, Iftikhar Durrani, Nadeem Afzal Gondal, Yousaf Baig Mirza and BISP Chairperson Dr Sania Nishtar, Baitul Maal Managing Director Aun Abbas Buppi and senior officials.

Published in Daily Times, February 27th 2019.