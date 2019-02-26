‘Dick Wilde 2’ — battle your way through swamps

You would be forgiven for missing southern fried VR shooting gallery ‘Dick Wilde’ when it launched back in mid-2017. The inauspiciously-monikered shooter was nevertheless an instant cult classic and remains one of the most impressive uses of PSVR’s Aim controller. Just less than two years later, we have a follow-up; a sequel half-ambitious and half-not, which delivers more varied thrills for fans of the first, even if ‘Dick Wilde 2’ hardly reinvents the wheel. Much like the first game, players are tasked with battling their way through a series of swampy levels, shooting down aggressive, mutated marine life with a vast array of weaponry before they can collide with your face. Levels are comprised of several checkpoints at which you can purchase power-ups, buffs and bigger weapons to aid the journey, while shooting golden fish to collect keys, which allow you to unlock more levels and progress towards the end-of-world boss.

Published in Daily Times, February 27th 2019.