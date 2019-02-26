Anarchy continues in National Assembly

The National Assembly once again witnessed anarchy over the issue the arrest of Agha Siraj Durrani, Sindh Assembly Speaker. Exchange of harsh words were witnessed between Dr Fehmida Mirza and PPP leaders particularly with Mir Munwar Ali Talpur.

The PML-N representatives reiterated the matter of non-issuance of production order of former railway minister Saad Rafique and asked the Speaker National Assembly to give a ruling over it. At the beginning of the session, PPP leader Ali Talpur regretted over the procedure of arrest of Sindh Assembly Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani and the mishandling his family members for over seven hours. Condemning the arrest of Durrani, he claimed that these incidents could damage democracy in the country. Naming Dr Fehmida Mirza, he said she was disqualified before the general elections due to the write-off of Rs280 million bank loan. He questioned why she was allowed to contest the election just after two days.

Responding over the statement of Mir Tali Talpur, Fehmida Mirza said, “don’t compel me to open my mouth otherwise everyone will be exposed here.” She said she belongs to a well reputed family and the people know who attacked the Sindh High Court. She also blamed that her house was attacked at the instructions of Faryal Talpur of Pakistan People’s Party. She claimed that she never took loan from any bank and the people know it well who destroyed the Sindh Bank.

When Fehmida Mirza took the name of Faryal Talpur, the PPP leaders strongly protested and came in front of Speaker dice. The speaker directed them to take their seats, however, they continued to protest. Meanwhile, Mirza continued her speech. The disorder in the house was continued for a long time.

Another PPP leader Naveed Qamar remarked that any true parliamentarian would not be okay with the arrest of Sindh Assembly Speaker and the way he was handled by NAB. He said no one is afraid of accountability but it should be across the board and the same standards should be appled for everyone. He also said that mentioning the name of a person (Faryal Talpur) who was not member of the house was not good sign.

Published in Daily Times, February 26th 2019.