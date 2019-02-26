Armed forces reassure nation of full preparations for ‘befitting response’

After a meeting of the army chief and air chief of Pakistan, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) has released a statement that Pakistani armed forces are fully prepared to for a befitting response to any Indian aggression or misadventure.

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa and Chief of Air Staff Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan deliberated upon the operational environment in the region including “threat and response” in the meeting, according to the ISPR. The joint statement comes a day after General Bajwa and Air Chief Khan had released separate but synonymous remarks about Pakistan’s complete preparedness against any aggression.

Tensions between India and Pakistan are on the rise after a young man from Indian occupied Kashmir rammed a vehicle full of explosives into a military convoy in Pulwama, killing nearly four dozen soldiers on February 14.

Published in Daily Times, February 26th 2019.