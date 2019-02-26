PPP stalwart offers Nawaz treatment in Sindh

Senior Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader, Syed Khursheed Shah, on Monday, offered for the medical treatment of erstwhile prime minister, Nawaz Sharif, to be carried out in Sindh.

He said this during a conversation with media persons, “National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) is fully equipped with the latest technology and specialist doctors to treat Nawaz Sharif,”

Nawaz was free to choose wherever he wished to get medically treated but the Sindh government would be happy if he came there, Shah added. In response to the Islamabad High Court (IHC)’s verdict of binning Nawaz’s bail plea, he said that Nawaz should have been granted bail on the medical grounds because of his health issues.

At present, the deposed premier is being treated at Jinnah Hospital in Lahore, where he was shifted from Kot Lakhpat Jail, ten days earlier.

The IHC had rejected Nawaz Sharif’s plea seeking a suspension of sentence in Al-Azizia reference on medical grounds, earlier, on Monday. Justice Amir Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiyani dismissed the plea and said that the bail could not be granted on a medical basis. “Nawaz Sharif is not suffering from any disease which cannot be treated in Pakistan,” the two-member bench observed.

Published in Daily Times, February 26th 2019.