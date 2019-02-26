Germany, EU ask Pak, India to prioritise peace, regional stability

Federal Foreign Minister, Shah Mehmood Qureshi, on Monday, apprised his German counterpart, Heiko Maas, and European Union (EU) Representative for Foreign Relations and Security Policy, Federica Mogherini, on Pakistan’s insistence on regional peace in the wake of Pulwama terror attack.

He asserted that Pakistan was demonstrating absolute restraint in the face of unfounded allegations and provocative statements from India, and had even reached out to India to provide actionable evidence in Pulwama investigation.

Mogherini appreciated Prime Minister Imran Khan for his commitment to peace and stressed upon the immediate need to de-escalate the situation. The EU was also in contact with Indian authorities in this regard, she added.

While highlighting the need to address terrorism through a clear and sustained action against not only transnational terrorist groups listed by the UN but also all individuals that claimed responsibility for attacks like Pulwama, she further noted that the EU had always prioritised dialogue between Pakistan and India as a way to resolve their differences.

According to a report by Radio Pakistan, Qureshi also talked about the constant violations of human rights at the hands of Indian forces in the occupied valley in the wake of the attack in Pulwama during his phone call with German Foreign Minister, Heiko Maas. Germany, in turn, appreciated Pakistan for its overtures to India while emphasising upon the need to maintain peace and regional stability. The two foreign ministers agreed to continue their deliberations on matters of mutual importance and expressed satisfaction with their bilateral relations.

Only last week, the UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, also appealed to Pakistan and India to defuse the regional tension on a priority basis; even offering to help broker a solution if both sides agreed.

Meanwhile, another press release by the foreign ministry announced the decision to postpone Qureshi’s official trip to Japan on invitation from Japanese authorities, on the basis of the sensitive situation brewing in the region after Pulwama. The federal minister was said to have made a telephone call to his Japanese counterpart, Taro Kono, on Monday, to explain the circumstances behind his decision to delay his visit. Qureshi had remarked how the situation had turned extremely dangerous after the attack in Pulwama and it was imperative that he stayed home. He also talked about his request to the UN for help in stabilising the frenzied security situation in a letter sent to the UN Secretary-General. The foreign minister also urged Japan to play its role to de-escalate the tense situation in the region, the press release added.

It was further said that Qureshi had acknowledged the considerable uplift in the relationship between Tokyo and Islamabad over the past year, largely due to multiple visits by Japanese officials. He also requested Kono to brief the Japanese prime minister about the extenuating circumstances behind his decision to delay his tour.

Both foreign ministers were also said to have agreed to set a new date for Qureshi’s tour. During his visit, Qureshi was expected to meet Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, the statement continued.

Pakistan and India’s relations have hit new lows in the wake of a suicide attack on February 14 in Indian-held Kashmir that claimed over 40 lives. The responsibility for the attack was soon afterwards claimed by the Jaish-e-Muhammad yet New Delhi proceeded to blame Islamabad; threatening of retaliation. Plans were announced to diplomatically isolate Pakistan on all international forums.

Soon after the attack, India revoked its most favoured nation status to Pakistan and hiked the basic customs duty on all goods imported from Islamabad to 200 per cent. Other measures included a ban on exporting tomatoes to Pakistan as well as denying visas to Pakistani athletes.

Prime Minister Imran Khan also responded to Indian allegations and promised cooperation in the investigation but warned of retaliation if attacked. Pakistan Army, on Friday, had also advised India to avoid any misadventure or be prepared for dangerous consequences.

Published in Daily Times, February 26th 2019.