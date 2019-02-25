PTI leader Aleem Khan’s remand extended till March 5

Lahore: The Accountability Court granted National Accountability Bureau (NAB) an extension in the remand of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf senior leader Aleem Khan till March 05 on Monday.

Aleem Khan is under NAB investigation for allegedly owing assets more than his source of income. He is also facing investigation in Park view Housing Society and River Age Society cases.

This is the third time that the Accountability Court has given extension in Khan’s remand to NAB. The spokesperson of NAB said that Aleem Khan failed in disclosing the details of his properties in Dubai that’s why NAB has requested for 15 days extension in physical remand.

Aleem Khan was arrested on Feb 6. He resigned from his post as provincial minister.