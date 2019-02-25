Three story building collapsed in Karachi, 3 dead and several injured

Karachi: A three-story building collapsed in Jaffar Tayar society in Karachi. Three people died and more than 40 people were trapped under the remains. The incident happened at 7:30 a.m Monday.

Five people have been rescued including a woman and a child. Army and other rescue teams are at the scene. Due to narrow streets, rescue officials are having trouble to move heavy machinery to the scene. Locals are pulling out people from the rubble themselves.

According to police a house was in construction adjacent the collapsed building and may have been the contributing factor for the incident.

Governor Sindh and Chief Minister Sindh have taken notice of the incident and directed the commissioner to use all the resources in the operation.