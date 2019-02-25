Australia score thrilling last-ball win against India in first T20

VISAKHAPATNAM: Thanks to last over heroics from Jhye Richardson and Pat Cummins, Australia picked up a three-wicket win over India in the first T20I at Visakhapatnam on Sunday. India were put into bat first by Australian captain Aaron Finch, and KL Rahul gave them the early momentum with two flicks off his pads in the second over of the innings by Jhye Richardson, both going for a boundary.

But in the third over as Rohit Sharma tried to flick Jason Behrendorff over short fine leg, the ball looped up to give Adam Zampa an easy catch, India losing their first wicket for fourteen runs. Rahul’s assault on Richardson continued with two fours off his second over, and Kohli targeted Nathan Coulter-Nile in the next to help India race to 49-1 in six overs. Adam Zampa was brought into the attack to reign things in for Australia, and he succeeded in his second over dismissing Kohli for a quick-fire 24 off 17 balls leaving India at 69-2. Rishabh Pant was the next batsman in, promoted up the order to number 4, but his stint at the pitch was short-lived, run-out for three runs after Jason Behrendorff displayed superb athleticism with Pant trying to sneak a cheeky single off D’arcy Short’s bowling. It was a matter of time before Rahul brought up his fifty off 35 balls in the eleventh over, but lost his wicket to Nathan Coulter-Nile in the very next over. Dinesh Karthik was dismissed in the same over, as Coulter-Nile pierced his defences with the ball crashing straight into the stumps. Dismissed for one run and with the score reading 94-5, India found themselves in all kinds of trouble by the 14th over.

It got worse for the hosts when Krunal Pandya was caught for one by Glenn Maxwell, Coulter-Nile striking once again. Dhoni and the next batsman Umesh Yadav tried to steady the ship, but the hosts’ cause wasn’t helped when the latter was trapped in front of the stumps by Pat Cummins with the score reading 109. The Australian bowlers did well to contain India for the remainder of the innings, and the hosts ended their innings on 126-7.

In reply, Australia couldn’t have asked for a worse start, with Marcus Stoinis run-out after some confusion between him and D’arcy Short in the second over, and captain Aaron Finch LBW off the bowling off Jasprit Bumrah for a first ball duck to leave the hosts reeling at 5-2. It was left to the pair of Short and Glenn Maxwell to pick up the pieces, and Maxwell showed intent with two fours off Yadav’s bowling in fourth over. The explosive batsman took the lead and dictated the tempo of the Australian innings, with Short plugging the hole at the other end.

Published in Daily Times, February 25th 2019.