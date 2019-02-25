Shabbir Iqbal lifts 6th JA Zaman Open Golf title

The 6th JA Zaman Memorial Open Golf Championship came to a finish after three rounds of competitive golf for professionals and leading amateurs at the Lahore Gymkhana Club Golf Course here Sunday. The star of the championship turned out to be the invulnerable pride of Pakistan golf, Shabbir Iqbal. This championship seems to have become his adored and treasured golf event as for the fifth time he prevailed to lift the coveted trophy. His victory was due to outstanding rounds of 65 and 68 on the first two days and then a rather modest one of 77 on the final day. His overall winning aggregate score was 210, six under par.

The runner-up in the professional section was Talib Hussain of CDA Islamabad. This golfer with immense potential flourished and thrived in the final round with accurate hitting and graceful putting. He almost managed to topple the mighty Shabbir. In the final moments there appeared a possibility that he and Shabbir might go for a sudden death playoff to decide the winner. But a missed putt by Talib on the closing 18th hole, neutralized that possibility and Shabbir emerged as the conqueror. The third position went to Matloob Ahmed of Garrison Club with three rounds scores of 77, 67 and 69 and a three days aggregate of 213, three under par. A few top professionals who became a part of first ten positions were M Munir (RGC), Amjad Yousaf (KGC), Akber Mehroz (Gymkhana), Waheed Baloch (KGC), Anser Mehmood (Islamabad), Jafal Hussain (Gymkhana) and Danyaal Jehangir (Gymkhana).

In the amateur section, top performers were Ghazanfar Mehmood (Green City), first gross with a three days score of 226 and Ahsan Khawaja (Gymkhana) runner-up and his score was 231. Salman Akhter (Gymkhana) came third, his score being 234. In the race for honours in the net section, Danish Javed of NTDC won the first net with a net aggregate score of 219. The second net winner was Raja M Israr, his net score being 222. The third net winning contender was Robin Bagh (Gymkhana) and his score was net 224. In the women’s section: Daniya Ayaz (Defence Raya)3rd net, Shahzadi Gulfam (Garrison) 2nd net and Aisha Moazzam (Gymkhana) 1st net. Zaibunnisa (Royal Palm) 3rd gross, Ghazala Yasmin (Garrison) 2nd gross and Parkha Ijaz (Raya) 1st gross. At the conclusion of the championship, Seema Aziz and Ambreen Aziz, Ali Zaman and Hamid Zaman of Zaman family gave away prizes to the winners and runners-up.

Published in Daily Times, February 25th 2019.