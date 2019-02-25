Palace’s Milivojevic dedicates goal to oldest EPL boss Hodgson

LONDON: Crystal Palace captain Luka Milivojevic dedicated his goal in Saturday’s 4-1 win at Leicester City to his manager Roy Hodgson as the Englishman became the oldest boss in Premier League history. Hodgson was left beaming after the rout when he became the oldest man to take charge of a Premier League match at the age of 71 years, 198 days as 13th-placed Palace moved six points clear of the relegation zone. “I think it’s very hard (managing at 71-years-old), I told him after the game that I dedicate my goal to him because I think he deserves that,” Milivojevic told Palace’s. “We’re so happy and so proud to have Roy Hodgson with us, we can learn a lot from him. I think he’s the most intelligent manager in my career and all credit to him. “We’re going to continue to fight for him because he deserves it.” Milivojevic’s penalty was the seventh he had converted in the league this season, more than any other player. The result also led to Leicester dismissing manager Claude Puel on Sunday after the 12th-placed side suffered their fourth straight defeat at home.

Published in Daily Times, February 25th 2019.