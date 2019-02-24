PSL 2019: Peshawar Zalmi win toss, opt to bowl first

SHARJAH: Peshawar Zalmi have won the toss and elected to bowl first against Multan Sultans in the 14th match of the Pakistan Super League’s (PSL) fourth edition at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

The second phase of the fourth edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL) will end today (Sunday) as Multan Sultans face Peshawar Zalmi and Karachi Kings play Quetta Gladiators.

In the second match of the day Karachi Kings will face Quetta Gladiators at 09:00pm. Gladiators are the only undefeated team in the tournament so far.

Both matches will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. The league will then move back to Dubai for its third phase.

Playing XI

Multan Sultans

Shoaib Malik (c), Shahid Afridi, Junaid Khan, Mohammad Irfan, James Vince, Johson Charls, Umar Siddiq, Mohammad Illyas, Daniel Christian, Hammad Azam, Chris Green

Peshawar Zalmi

Darren Sammy (c), Wahab Riaz, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Kieron Pollard, Kamran Akmal, Liam Dawson, Dawid Malan, Umar Amin, Umaid Asif, Sameen Gul