Pak-India Foreign Ministers may come face to face in Abu Dhabi

NEW DEHLI: Abu Dhabi will host the 46th session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, OIC, this Friday. The agenda is to discuss various political, social, and financial subjects, alongside difficulties confronting the Muslim world.

The session’s plan, which is held under the topic ’50 years of Islamic participation: Road map for success and improvement’, incorporates the follow-up of parts of financial coordination that will push the dimension of collaboration and raise it towards new skylines.

H.H. Sheik Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, will initiate the meeting on first March, 2019,Dr. Yousef Al-Othaimeen, the OIC Secretary-General will also attend the meeting, with the support of 56 members states and five observer states.

India has been named as the guest of honor for this meeting. In his tweet Raveesh Kumar Official Spokesperson, Ministry of External Affairs, India confirmed the visit of Sushma Swaraj, Minister of External Affairs to Abu Dhabi.

We see this invitation as a welcome recognition by OIC of the presence of 185 million Muslims in India and of their contribution to its pluralistic ethos, and of India’s contribution to the Islamic world. 2/2 — Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) February 23, 2019



The reason for inviting India to the OIC meeting is ongoing visit to Pakistan and India by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman who wants a peaceful relation between the two nations.