Australian HC’s request for construction of footpath still pending in CDA

The Australian High Commission’s request proposal of constructing a paved footpath adjacent to their premises is still pending in Capital Development Authority (CDA) despite the passage of several months.

A letter written in month of July and again in October this year by the High Commission requested the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and CDA to allow the construction of a paved footpath on old chancery area adjacent to the commission.

Meanwhile, an official of the CDA said that the entity had received a letter from Ministry of Foreign Affairs some days ago and it would be process according to laws of the Capital body. He said that CDA would definitely permit the construction of a footpath if the law permitted it.

Published in Daily Times, December 26th 2018.