Petition against appointments of 104 law officers filed in IHC

Appointments of 104 law officers are in question as a petitioner has invoked jurisdiction of Islamabad High Court (IHC) for declaring the act illegal on the grounds that due process has been violated in filling the slots.

Filing petition under Article 199 of the Constitution, advocate GM Chaudhry made President of Pakistan, Prime Minister, Federation through Secretary Law, Secretary Establishment division, chairman National Accountability Bureau (NBA), Attorney General of Pakistan and 104 newly appointed additional attorney generals, deputy attorney generals and assistant attorney generals respondents.

Chaudhry alleged that all the appointments were made on political affiliations with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). He also termed the appointments unconstitutional, illegal, mala fide and arbitrary as well as the outcome of misuse of official power which is a trust in the hands of the President of Pakistan, Prime Minister and Secretary of the Law Ministry.

GM Chaudhry urged the court to issue directive to all the 104 law officers to show under which authority of the law and the Constitution they individually are holding the post of additional attorney general, deputy attorney general or assistant attorney general while such posts were not advertised for recruitment and there was not a merit-based, fair, competitive and transparent process of selection and appointment.

He prayed the court to declare such appointments illegal, mala fide, arbitrary, due their political affiliation, influence and membership of the ruling political parties, misuse of discretionary powers by the President of Pakistan and Prime Minister of Pakistan being in violation of the requirement of advertisement as held by the Supreme Court (SC) of Pakistan.

