CDA orders halt to PM’s residential scheme

The Capital development Authority (CDA) took action against irregularities in Pakistan Housing Authority (PHA), Prime Minister’s residential scheme on Kurri road and ordered that the scheme be sealed for violating laws of the Capital body.

CDA building control wing issued a notification in which member board and planning wing stated that PHA had constructed illegal units without a layout plan in Prime Minister’s housing scheme. CDA ordered the Enforcement wing to deploy staff in the premises and seal the Prime Minister’s housing scheme units 1,2 and 3 on Kurri Road.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Prime Minister’s Housing scheme was initiated in 2012 when Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani was serving as the prime minister. The scheme was initiated to provide housing units to the federal government employees in the capital city.

The Deputy Director Planning wing Abdul Haq Barohi on the special directives of the Public Accounts Committee (PEC) rejected the revised version of the lay out plan of PHA. Previously, the CDA issued orders to PHA for not obtaining a no-objection certificate (NOC) for development work for the entity.

An official of the Building wing told Daily Times that PHA was active in illegal construction in the Capital without layout plan and Map approval from CDA. He added that the capital body already sealed their 66 residential blocks in I-12 and 1-16 on violating bylaws of the civic agency. “Now we ordered to seal their scheme on Kurri road on same violation,” he confirmed. He claimed that PHA authorities ran every project in hurry to give benefits to close contractors and receive heavy commissions from them.

It should be mentioned here that the Housing and Works Ministry, PHA foundation is running most of their schemes without approval of necessary requirements from the civic agency.

CDA spokesman Safdar Ali Shah told Daily Times that CDA was a competent body and everyone, regardless of their influence, would be held accountable for violating the entity’s rules and regulations. The officials of the PHA remained unavailable for comments on the issue.

Published in Daily Times, December 26th 2018.