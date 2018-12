Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) operations directed the authorities to initiate a crackdown against beggars in the federal capital.

According to media reports, the decision was taken in light of increasing hurdles due an increase in the number of beggars in the city. Reportedly, police teams have been set up to arrest beggars in Islamabad. The teams would submit their progress report on daily basis throughout the crackdown.

Published in Daily Times, December 26th 2018.