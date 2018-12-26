FIA allows Lord Nazir to enter Pakistan for 72 hours

Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Tuesday allowed member of British House of Lords, Lord Nazir Ahmad to enter Pakistan but only for 72 hours after an investigation.

According to details, FIA allowed Lord Nazir to enter Pakistan but he would have to leave the country after 72 hours.

Earlier on Monday, Lord Nazir Ahmad reached Pakistan but was barred from entering Pakistan over failure to produce National Identity Card for Overseas Pakistanis (NICOP).While talking to a private TV channel, Lord Nazir Ahmed said that Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had kept him waiting for several hours at the airport and only granted 72-hour entry to Pakistan. He said that, as per government’s notification, entry in Pakistan was permitted on an expired overseas card. He said that stopping at the airport despite government’s notification was ‘unjust’. He said that civil services and government lack cooperation and coherence regarding rules and regulations. He also suggested Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan not to authorise irresponsible people.

Published in Daily Times, December 26th 2018.