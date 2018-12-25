Manbij roadmap to be completed by end of US withdrawal from Syria

Turkey and the United States have agreed to complete their agreement on the Syrian town of Manbij by the time the full US withdrawal from Syria is completed, the state-owned Anadolu news agency cited the foreign minister as saying on Tuesday. Under the Manbij roadmap, Turkey and the United States agreed to a complete withdrawal of the Kurdish YPG militia from the town. Ankara considers the YPG a terrorist organization.

Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu will travel to Russia to discuss the process of withdrawal in the coming days, broadcaster CNN Turk said. Turkey is determined to cross to the east of the Euphrates river in northern Syria as soon as possible, the Hurriyet newspaper quoted Cavusoglu as saying on Tuesday. Turkey had said it would launch a new military operation in the area earlier this month. Last week, the United States announced a full withdrawal from northern Syria, prompting Turkey to delay its plans. Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and US President Donald Trump agreed on Sunday to coordinate to prevent a power vacuum from developing, the Turkish presidency said.

Published in Daily Times, December 26th 2018.