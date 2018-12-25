MS Dhoni returns to T20 set up, Rishabh Pant left out from ODIs

NEW DELHI: Former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni was recalled to the T20I squad for the New Zealand tour after missing the last six matches in this format. He will continue with the wicket-keeping duties as he was named in the ODI squad for both the Australia and the New Zealand tour. The ODI squad is believed to be a pre-cursor to the 2019 ICC Men’s World Cup in England in May, with the road to 50-over extravaganza beginning with three ODIs in Australia – on January 12 (Sydney), 15 (Adelaide) and 18 (Melbourne). In New Zealand, India will play five ODIs on January 23, 26, 28, 31 and February 3 followed by three T20Is on February 6, 8 and 10. Dhoni was left out for six T20Is – three against West Indies at home and three in Australia. Delhi keeper Rishabh Pant and Dinesh Karthik did the keeping in his absence. Both Pant and Karthik will be part of the three T20Is against NZ along with Dhoni. “After returning from Australia post the Test series, Rishabh Pant will play for India A in the five-match one-day series at home against England Lions,” a BCCI release said.

In the ODI squad, all-rounder Hardik Pandya makes a comeback after missing the West Indies ODI series due to a back injury. Pandya’s return means that Manish Pandey, who was part of the 4th & 5th ODI squad against the Windies, will miss out while veteran Karthik will replace Pant in the 50-over squad. Paceman Umesh Yadav misses out on a berth after a poor outing in the ODI series against Windies, where he picked up only one wicket and had an economy rate of 7.1 runs an over. Mohammed Shami, who picked up a six-wicket haul in the last Test in Perth, returns to the ODI squad after missing the last three one-dayers against Windies.

KL Rahul, who has been struggling for form in Tests, continues to hold onto his place in the white ball format. The selection meeting was held over Skype with selection committee chairman MSK Prasad joining in from Australia.

India’s squad for ODI series against Australia and New Zealand: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Dinesh Karthik, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni (WK), Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Khaleel Ahmed and Mohammed Shami

India’s squad for T20I series against New Zealand: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni (WK), Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah and Khaleel Ahmed.

Published in Daily Times, December 25th 2018.