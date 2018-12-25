Hassan Hamid wins Friends of Golf Challenge

LAHORE: The December 2018 Friends of Golf Challenge was held at the Royal Palm Golf Course on Monday and the playing format was four clubs net stroke play. Restriction of playing with four golf clubs only added a lot of thrill to this golf competition of test and trial and even established players had to strategise and plan their shot making so as to come up with decent scores. After a keenly contested challenge match, only the skilled ones succeeded in seeking honours and emerging as winners while the less accomplished ones found the challenge too demanding and had to be satisfied with the experience of playing under this format.

The most consistent one turned out to be Hassan Hamid who designed his shot making in a way that the score achieved was impressive and champion like which included some stunning chips from around the greens. His eighteen holes score of net 72 fetched him the trophy of the day and the Friends of Golf Challenge title in the handicap category 0-15. His nearest challenger was Dr Nasrullah who tried hard to prevail over Hassan but had to be content with the runner-up position, losing by one stroke. Third position holder in this handicap category was Ali Hassan and his score was net 74. This golf event produced competition in the handicap category 16 to 24 also. Dominant ones in this handicap category turned out to be Rana Ikram, winner of first net position and SM Shakeel, runner-up. Third position went to Mansoor Zaigham. Nearest to the pin prize was secured by Faisal Sayid and the longest drive was hit by Tariq Habib Malik. At the conclusion of the tournament the prizes were awarded to the performers by Lt Gen (r) M Tariq and Imran Mairaj.

