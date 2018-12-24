Sir: Garbage near hospital is not good for patients and environment as well. People cannot breathe properly when they pass from this garbage area situated in Model Town (Lahore).

There is heap of garbage and its obnoxious smell spreading the roadside leads to market, hospital and residential areas where every type of public is going from there. This garbage is harmful for the patients who in the hospital.

One of the outcomes of overflowing garbage is air pollution, which causes various respiratory diseases and other adverse health effects as contaminants are absorbed from lungs into other parts of the body.

The toxic substances in air contaminated by waste include carbon dioxide, nitrous oxide and methane. Overflowing garbage are causes bacteria, insects. The flies that visit the garbage are also the same flies that roam around your lunch buffet and drop their off springs on your plate. By doing so, they increase the risk of you contracting with salmonella, which causes typhoid fever, food poisoning, enteric fever, gastroenteritis, and other major illnesses. Besides flies, other animals that thrive from the garbage in and around the containers include rats, foxes and stray dogs. Diseases spread easily to the people. Fruit stalls also there.

Everything is smelly around there. Not a single second we go from this road where garbage. Model town administration may take a very serious notice to this garbage area and they may shift this garbage from other place where no hospital and residential area exist. So, we can live easily and free from diseases.

Model Town Administration not takes this seriously. I request to pay full attention and remove this garbage from here.

ABDUL WADOOD

Lahore

Published in Daily Times, December 25th 2018.